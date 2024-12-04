Tottenham: Ange Postecoglou confirms Dominic Solanke and Cristian Romero update before Bournemouth clash

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has confirmed Dominic Solanke could return to the squad for Thursday’s trip to Bournemouth.

Cristian Romero, however, remains injured.

Former Cherries striker Solanke missed the 1-1 draw against Fulham on Sunday due to illness, while Romero has missed the last few games with a toe injury.

"Everyone from the weekend got through OK, Archie [Gray] got a knock but he's recovered well,” confirmed Postecoglou on Wednesday.

"Dom's due to train today, he's still not 100 per cent but he's definitely improved from the weekend. The other injured guys are inching closer but still not available.”

The Spurs boss also revealed there was hope Romero could return to training this week.

"Romero's due to have his last couple of sessions with the rehab guys today and tomorrow, so we're kind of hoping he'll be back in team training by Friday or the very latest early next week if everything goes well."

Spurs laboured to a draw on Sunday without some of their key players, with all of Micky van de Ven, Richarlison, Guglielmo Vicario and Wilson Odobert also missing.

Still, they head to the Vitality Stadium only three points off the Premier League’s top four and boast a good record against the south coast outfit, winning ten of their 14 meetings since Bournemouth were first promoted to the top flight back in 2015.

Postecoglou then takes his side to Chelsea on Sunday before trips to Rangers and Southampton next week.