Tottenham: Ange Postecoglou braced for hostile reception at Rangers

Ange Postecoglou says is relishing the red-hot atmosphere waiting for him at Ibrox.

The former Celtic manager is back in Glasgow with Tottenham for their Europa League clash with Rangers on Thursday.

Postecoglou is under the spotlight at Spurs after a bad run of results and knows he will not get any sympathy from Celtic’s Old Firm rivals.

But Postecoglou, who won successive Scottish Premiership titles in his two seasons in charge of Celtic, is ready to embrace the hostile reception.

Postecoglou said: “When I was up here, particularly my first year, they made the Europa League final so I’ve got a pretty clear idea of how challenging it is to play them here in front of that crowd, with the atmosphere.

Postecoglou won successive Scottish Premiership titles in his two seasons in charge of Celtic (Getty Images)

“But at the same time, it’s exciting. You look forward to big games and I’m sure the players are as well.”

Postecoglou added: “I don't know if it brings out more of me. I mean, I'm like anyone else, I like a bit of love every now and then, mate. But I do enjoy that. I always kind of reflect and, you know, we've all lived it is that once you experience football in empty stadiums, you realise how meaningless it is.

“I felt through that whole period, that Covid period, it was meaningless. So I would win games, as much as you go it could be hostile tomorrow, but yeah that's what we love about the game. That's what brings it to life.

“Ultimately, it is a game that evokes passions and emotions. Sometimes that's not always positive. Like every human being you'd love it to be positive, but it's not gonna happen. You definitely want that as opposed to playing a game in somewhere sterile where you don't have that.”