Tottenham: Ajax confirm Steven Bergwijn transfer for £26m

Ajax have confirmed the purchase of Steven Bergwijn from Tottenham for £26million.

The 24-year-old returns to the Amsterdam club he spent time with during his youth career, before moving to PSV Eindhoven which Spurs signed him from in 2020 for the same fee.

However, Bergwijn failed to nail down a regular first-team spot in north London despite scoring on his debut against Manchester City.

On Friday, Ajax confirmed the transfer with an announcement video featuring clips of the Dutchman in his first spell at the club.

The deal will cost a “fixed fee” of £26.25m, Ajax stated, on a five-year contract.

Head coach Alfred Schreuder said of the deal: “It is indicative of Steven’s ambition that he chose to make the step to Ajax. He is a player with many qualities.

“He has enormous drive and is also very goal-oriented. Of course, I am happy that we were able to sign him, he adds new quality to our team.”

Tottenham posted a highlights reel of Bergwijn’s time in north London including his stunning late brace to secure an injury-time comeback win away to Leicester in January - two of only eight goals in 83 Premier League appearances.

The club added: “We wish Stevie all the best for the future.”