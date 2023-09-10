Tottenham agree deal to sign Croatian starlet Luka Vuskovic - but he won’t join for some time

Highly-rated teenage defender Luka Vuskovic is set to sign for Tottenham.

A host of clubs including Liverpool, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City have all been linked with the towering centre-back.

Vuskovic broke into the Hajduk Split first-team in the spring despite only turning 16 years of age in February, as he played a role in his team’s Croatian Cup triumph. During that campaign, he became Hajduk’s youngest-ever goalscorer just five days after his 16th birthday.

Spurs have won the race to secure his signature after a breakthrough in talks over the weekend, with personal terms agreed.

Given his young age, Vuskovic will remain at Hajduk until he turns 18 to continue his development before arriving in north London. That means his move is projected to take place in the summer of 2025.

The transfer fee involved in the deal is unconfirmed but rumoured to be in the region of £12million.