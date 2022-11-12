Tottenham 4-3 Leeds: Rodrigo Bentancur double settles a pre-World Cup thriller

(Action Images via Reuters)

Rodrigo Bentancur scored twice in as many minutes as Tottenham three times came from behind to beat Leeds in their final game ahead of the World Cup.

Spurs were facing a third home defeat on the spin after Rodrigo fired home with a little over 10 minutes to play, but the Argentine’s quickfire double sent Spurs into the mid-season break looking at the table.

Leeds, who had led early on through the in-form Crysencio Summerville, ended the match with 10 men after Tyler Adams was shown a second yellow card in the closing stages.

Tottenham had twice come from behind to level, with goals by Harry Kane and Ben Davies. There was concern late on for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who appeared to be hobbling in the closing stages after a heavy challenge.

Victory lifted Tottenham into third place with 29 points, before Newcastle hosted Chelsea, with Leeds on 15 points in 14th place.