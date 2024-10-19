Tottenham 4-1 West Ham: Spurs run riot in London derby as Hammers collapse before Mohammed Kudus sees red

Yves Bissouma began the second-half rout for Spurs (Action Images via Reuters)

Tottenham scored three goals in eight second-half minutes as they cruised to a 4-1 Premier League win over West Ham, who had Mohammed Kudus sent off in the closing stages.

The Hammers were attempting to make it back-to-back league wins away at Spurs for the first time since 1966 and made the ideal start, Kudus turning in from Jarrod Bowen’s cut-back.

Tottenham, though, were the dominant force on the whole, Brennan Johnson and Pedro Porro both going close, but the hosts failed to make the most of 12 first-half corners.

They did level it up before the break through Dejan Kulusevski, their best player in the opening period. He drifted inside onto his left foot and the strike bounced off both posts before bouncing in.

It was in the balance at half-time; by the hour mark the game was done. Yves Bissouma put Spurs in front seven minutes into the second period, finishing with the help of a slight deflection after good work from Destiny Udogie.

The home fans were celebrating again almost immediately, as Heung-min Son’s effort was saved but Alphonse Areola could only parry it into Jean-Clair Todibo, as the ball then bobbled into the empty net.

Son then got himself on the scoresheet as the West Ham defence fully gave way, the Spurs captain allowed to drive into the box and away from Todibo, squeezing an effort past Areola.

The South Korean very nearly had a second barely a minute later, but was denied by the woodwork when clean through.

It got even worse for West Ham in the closing stages as Kudus was shown a straight red card. The forward kicked out at Micky van de Ven, then shoved the defender and Pape Sarr in the face, and while he initially escaped with a booking, Kudus was dismissed after a VAR review.