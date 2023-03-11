Tottenham 3-1 Nottingham Forest: Kane brace helps put Spurs back on track

·3 min read
Getty Images

Harry Kane scored a brace as Tottenham returned to winning ways with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday.

The England captain struck twice in the first half to put the hosts in control at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, ultimately ending a three-match winless streak in all competitions.

Kane's well-taken header and routine penalty were added to in the second half, Son Heung-min ensuring there was no comeback from Forest despite Joe Worrall's consolation and a late saved spot-kick.

The result, coupled with Liverpool's surprise defeat to Bournemouth earlier on Saturday, moves Spurs six points clear in the hunt for Champions League qualification.

Spurs thought they had the lead inside five minutes as Richarlison latched onto Oliver Skipp's lofted throughball to lash a fierce effort beyond Keylor Navas, but it was disallowed for offside against the Brazilian.

That did not deter the hosts, though, Kane rising to head Pedro Porro's cross into the right corner of the net after 19 minutes.

Kane doubled his tally before the break with his first penalty since missing against France in the World Cup quarter-finals, converting after Forest captain Worrall fouled Richarlison.

Spurs' assault on the Forest goal continued in the second half, Son receiving a cross from Richarlison and drilling into the bottom-left corner.

Worrall was able to pull one back, heading past Fraser Forster after Felipe nodded on a corner.

But that was as good as it got for Forest, with Andre Ayew seeing his late penalty saved by Forster down to his right after a Dejan Kulusevski handball.

What does it mean? Spurs return to winning ways

Pressure was mounting on Spurs after their season appeared to unravel with elimination from the FA Cup and Champions League either side of defeat to Premier League strugglers Wolves.

They were handed a lifeline ahead of Saturday's game as Liverpool missed the chance to leapfrog Spurs in the table when losing to Bournemouth, and Antonio Conte's team duly took advantage with a much-needed victory.

Although Jurgen Klopp's side have a game in hand on Spurs, this victory will lift confidence heading into a favourable run of fixtures.

Kane fells Forest

Having scored a brace at the City Ground in the reverse fixture earlier this season, Kane repeated the feat to take his overall tally against Forest to five goals in four appearances in all competitions.

The double also moved Kane to 20 Premier League goals this term, hitting that figure for a sixth season – something only Sergio Aguero (six) and Alan Shearer (seven) have done previously.

Forest's capital woes

Forest have now lost nine of their past 11 Premier League games in London (W1 D1), with their sole victory coming against Wimbledon in March 1999.

This season, Forest have lost all four of their trips to the capital by an aggregate score of 14-1.

What's next?

Spurs will turn their attention to next Saturday's trip to Southampton, while Forest host Newcastle United on Friday.

Latest Stories

  • Watch: Insane shot ends up precariously perched at 2023 Players Championship

    Would you play through? Inclement weather suspended play, and Nick Taylor won't have to decide until the second round resumes Saturday.

  • Colin Kaepernick Says His White Adoptive Parents Perpetuated Racism

    The activist and ex-Super Bowl quarterback recounted "problematic things" he encountered at home even though he knows his parents love him.

  • 4 Moose Jaw Warriors players suspended for season, coach and GM for 5 games after 'off-ice incident': WHL

    The head coach and general manager of the Western Hockey League's Moose Jaw Warriors have been sidelined, along with four major junior hockey players, following an investigation into an undisclosed off-ice incident while the team was in Edmonton. The league announced the conclusion of an investigation into a violation of team rules and the league's policies on Friday, along with the resulting sanctions against the Warriors, which include a $25,000 fine. The four Moose Jaw players, who were previ

  • Curling Canada calls for end to double standards, misogynistic comments levelled at women curlers

    Team Canada skip Kerri Einarson's volume increased with each of three times she belted out "clean" after throwing her final rock in the Scotties Tournament of Hearts last month in B.C., clinching a record-tying fourth straight Canadian women's championship title. The shouting comes with the territory in curling, regardless of the gender of the person tossing the rock, but a small segment of spectators seems particularly bothered by the sounds when they come from women curlers. That's according t

  • Magic Mike: Ontario's McEwen sends host team to final four, Bottcher also wins

    LONDON, Ont. — Mike McEwen's first lead of the game came at the perfect time. The Ontario skip made a big-weight hit to score a pair in the 10th end for a thrilling 9-8 victory over Alberta's Kevin Koe in a crossover elimination game Friday afternoon at the Tim Hortons Brier. "That was one for the ages," McEwen said. "I haven't been in a game quite like that in some time." The victory moved the home side into the four-team Page playoffs on the weekend at Budweiser Gardens. Wild Card 1's Brendan

  • Young Sheldon EP Says 'Conversations' Have Begun About Whether Big Bang Prequel Will End With Season 7

    It doesn’t take a genius to see that Young Sheldon is closer to the end than it is the beginning. The Big Bang Theory spinoff, currently in Season 6, is two years into a three-season renewal, which culminates in Season 7. And according to executive producer Steve Holland, preliminary talks have begun, at least internally, about whether […]

  • Sally Field Has Hilarious Reaction to Her High School Cheerleading Photo: 'Oh, Good God in Heaven!'

    The actress recalled during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show that she "didn't know any women went out for sports" in high school

  • Northern Ontario's Tanner Horgan books playoff ticket at Tim Hortons Brier

    LONDON, Ont. — Northern Ontario coach Mike Harris didn't say a word when Tanner Horgan vented some frustration by smacking the top of a water bottle a few times after giving up a mid-game steal on Thursday. Lead Colin Hodgson, with a grin on his face, later grabbed a napkin and helped soak up some of the spilled liquid on the coach's bench. Some intensity can often be a good thing for a Northern Ontario foursome that's now playoff-bound at the Tim Hortons Brier. "When he gets angry, he plays bet

  • Winners, losers of Bears-Panthers trade: Who's most impacted as draft's No. 1 pick changes hands?

    Chicago, which ended the 2022 season with arguably the league's worst overall roster, has a new lease on life after offloading No. 1 pick to Carolina.

  • Source: CFL reaches agreement to sell Montreal Alouettes franchise

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes ownership issue has been resolved. According to a source, the CFL has reached an agreement to sell the franchise and will make the formal announcement Friday at a news conference in Montreal. The source requested anonymity as neither the league nor Alouettes have released details of the agreement. But the move will come roughly a week after the CFL entered into an exclusive negotiation with Quebecor Inc. regarding ownership of the franchise. Quebecor Inc.'s pres

  • Conte calls Richarlison 'selfish,' Tottenham players 'soft'

    LONDON (AP) — Tottenham manager Antonio Conte described Richarlison as “selfish” for complaining about his lack of playing time and said Friday the Brazil striker was correct to assess his season so far as “not good.” In his first year at the London club, Richarlison has played just 661 minutes in the Premier League — starting seven of Tottenham's 26 games — and has yet to score in the competition. His only goals have come in the Champions League, which Tottenham exited on Wednesday after a meek

  • Matt Fitzpatrick hits out at PGA Tour over 'strategic alliance' with DP World Tour

    Matt Fitzpatrick missed the cut here at the Players Championship on Friday, but was then unerring with his accuracy in taking dead aim at the PGA Tour and its ‘strategic alliance” with his home circuit.

  • Captain Christine Sinclair slams Canada Soccer at parliamentary hearing

    Captain Christine Sinclair delivered a scathing indictment of Canada Soccer before a parliamentary committee Thursday, citing a culture of secrecy and obstruction. Sinclair and teammates Janine Beckie, Sophie Schmidt and Quinn, who goes by one name, told the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage that the Canadian women's team has essentially been treated as an afterthought compared to the men's team. The players said they have been forced to negotiate in the dark because of Canada Soccer's ref

  • Jon Jones takes exception with Francis Ngannou, Daniel Cormier during UFC 285 reflection

    After a few days of relative inactivity on social media since UFC 285, Jon Jones took jabs at Francis Ngannou and Daniel Cormier.

  • 'The Last of Us' star who dreams of making hockey history meets his hero

    Keivonn Woodard, the 10-year-old star of the hit HBO series, The Last of Us, meets NHL legend Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals on a VIP tour.

  • NASCAR competition officials take louvers from Hendrick Motorsports cars

    NASCAR officials took the hood louvers from the four Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolets at Phoenix Raceway, and the sanctioning body will bring them to the NASCAR Research & Development Center for further evaluation next week in Concord, North Carolina. During initial inspection Friday, league officials discovered a potential issue that needs further examination. Hendrick cars were […]

  • F1 LIVE: Las Vegas Grand Prix organisers reveal ‘insane’ ticket prices

    Organisers have revealed ticket prices for the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November, while Jenson Button has signed up to three NASCAR races and Red Bull boss Christian Horner has confirmed engine talks with McLaren

  • Oilers escape McDavid scare, win 3-2 to snap Bruins' streak

    BOSTON (AP) — The Edmonton Oilers escaped a scare when NHL scoring leader Connor McDavid limped off the ice late in Thursday night's 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins, minutes after Darnell Nurse scored the tiebreaking goal with 4:49 remaining. McDavid struggled to the bench after a knee-on-knee collision with teammate Derek Ryan. But the two-time NHL MVP returned to help the Oilers hold on when Boston pulled goalie Jeremy Swayman for an extra skater in the final minutes. Boston led 2-0 after one,

  • The Players Championship: McIlroy misses Sawgrass cut and wants 'to get back to being a golfer'

    Rory McIlroy has been in demand in the boardroom as well as on the golf course, and the demands sank his hopes at the Players Championship.

  • One Dodgers rookie stopped swinging because he had to. Data says more MLB hitters should follow suit

    Everyone knew he wasn't going to swing. And Miguel Vargas still walked four times. Does a depressing new strategy loom for MLB?