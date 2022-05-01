Tottenham 3-1 Leicester: Harry Kane and Heung-min Son get top-four bid back on track

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Tottenham’s dynamic duo led them to a 3-1 win over Leicester to get the club’s top-four bid back on track.

After poor results against Brighton and Brentford, Spurs needed a response in their quest for Champions League football. It came in familiar fashion - Harry Kane headed them in front in the first-half, before Heung-min Son fired home his side’s second after the break.

Son’s second, and Spurs’ third, came in stunning fashion, as the South Korean curled home a finish into the top corner from 20 yards to cap off a perfect afternoon for the hosts. Kelechi Iheanacho got the visitors on the scoresheet in the dying moments, but any hopes of a comeback had long since gone.

It lifts Tottenham back into fourth place in the Premier League, though that will change if Arsenal come away from the London Stadium with three points later on Sunday.

Spurs started the better of the two sides but it was a much-changed Leicester side who very nearly took the lead early on as Patson Daka was denied by the woodwork. Cristian Romero then had to make a brilliant interception to stop the Foxes striker having a tap-in at the back post.

Despite that strong spell, it was Tottenham who found the opening goal of the match. The Foxes once again were found wanting defending a set-piece, as Son swung in the corner and Kane was there to head home.

Spurs’ main man went close to getting his second of the afternoon as he pounced on a loose pass and poked an effort at goal, Kasper Schmeichel doing just about enough to keep it out.

After a scrappy start to the second-half, Tottenham took real control of proceedings on the hour mark. Two huge challenges from Cristian Romero set them away, and Dejan Kulusevski then slid the ball through to Son. He turned smartly in the box and fired home with his left foot to double the advantage.

Leicester never looked like mounting a comeback but any hopes of one were ended when Son got his second. He picked up the ball, cut inside onto his left and bent a stunning effort into the top corner to put the result beyond any doubt.

Iheanacho added a late consolation in stoppage-time, but it did little to dampen the mood on a positive afternoon for Spurs in north London.