Tottenham 3-1 Bournemouth: Key stats
Tottenham have scored in each of their last 32 Premier League games since a 1-0 defeat at Wolves in March – the longest ongoing streak in the competition. Only three sides have gone on a longer such streak in the Premier League (Arsenal 55, Liverpool and Manchester United both 36).
Bournemouth had 24 shots in this match – their most in a Premier League game since their draw against Watford in January 2019. Bournemouth had 12 more attempts than Tottenham – the highest tally that Spurs have been outshot in the Premier League this season, and their most since April this year (-14 v Newcastle).
This was Tottenham’s first Premier League victory on New Year’s Eve since a 2-0 win over Newcastle in 2005. They had failed to win their final game in each of the previous five years, with this their first such victory since 2017 (5-2 v Southampton).
Tottenham’s Son Heung-min has been directly involved in a goal in three successive Premier League games for the first time since May 2022. The forward has been involved in 17 goals across 20 appearances in the Premier League this season(12 goals, five assists), already exceeding his tally from last year in the competition (16 involvements in 36 games).
Richarlison has scored five goals in his last five Premier League games for Spurs, after netting just twice in his first 39 appearances for the club in the competition. Spurs have won each of their last five league games when Richarlison has scored, with their only defeat when he found the net coming in their first such game at Liverpool in April.
Tottenham’s Pape Sarr has been directly involved in more Premier League goals against Bournemouth than any other side (two), providing an assist for the opening goal against the Cherries in the reverse fixture this season in August.