Tottenham 3-0 Crystal Palace: Conte momentum builds as Kane, Lucas and Son down 10-man Eagles with Zaha sent off

Tottenham continued their impressive momentum under Antonio Conte as Crystal Palace were made to rue five minutes of first-half disaster in a Boxing Day London derby in the Premier League.

An otherwise competitive contest skewed totally in one direction after two goals in as many minutes from Harry Kane and Lucas Moura, with Wilfried Zaha then sent off as the visitors threw away any chance of a successful result at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Heung-min Son broke 10-man Palace’s stubborn second-half resistance with a third goal 15 minutes from time to make it another top-flight win for Conte.

Palace twice tried to have Sunday’s match postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the camp that saw manager Patrick Vieira absent from the dugout and assistant Osian Roberts take charge instead.

However, their requests were denied by the Premier League and Palace actually only made one change from the side that drew with Southampton on December 15 as Joachim Andersen replaced Marc Guehi, though they were still without several players and only named a seven-strong substitutes bench.

Tottenham, meanwhile, made three changes to the side that knocked West Ham out of the Carabao Cup quarter-finals in midweek, with Emerson Royal, Japhet Tanganga and Heung-min Son taking over for Matt Doherty, Ben Davies and Steven Bergwijn.

Given the uncertainties behind their preparation and the absence of Vieira, Palace made an impressive start to proceedings in N17, though all their hard work was undone just past the half-hour mark when Emerson released compatriot Lucas and the latter’s low pass was swept home expertly by Harry Kane, who had barely been involved up until that point.

The effort was only Kane’s third in the Premier League all season and he pulled level with Robbie Fowler with his ninth goal on Boxing Day.

Palace quickly fell into a deeper hole as Lucas turned from provider to goalscorer, beating the static Andersen with a close-range header after initially winning possession for Tottenham high up the pitch and latching onto Emerson’s pinpoint cross.

A disastrous five minutes for the reeling Eagles was completed when Zaha - already on a booking for clipping Davinson Sanchez from behind - tussled with Emerson and then shoved the former Barcelona full-back to the ground in needless fashion, attracting a second yellow card from referee Jon Moss.

The 10 men of Palace actually defended resolutely after the interval despite their numerical disadvantage, though Tottenham did not struggle for chances.

After failing to put in Oliver Skipp’s volleyed cut-back from the byline minutes earlier, Son made no mistake from Lucas’ low cross in the 74th minute to set the seal on a one-sided victory.