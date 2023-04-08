Tottenham 2-1 Brighton: Harry Kane scores late winner as Spurs boost top-four hopes with controversial win

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Harry Kane scored a late winner as Tottenham boosted their hopes of a top-four finish with a controversial win over Brighton.

Brighton were much the better side, had two goals ruled out and what looked like clear penalty denied by VAR before Kane won it.

Spurs had to ride their luck but victory keeps them within three points of the Champions League places.

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi and Spurs caretaker boss Cristian Stellini clashed on the touchline all game until they were both sent off in the second half.

Heung-min Son put Spurs ahead after 10 minutes with his 100th Premier League goal when he cut in from the left and curled a brilliant shot into the top right corner.

Kaoru Mitoma had a goal ruled out by VAR for handball, Moises Caicedo then hit the post as Brighton took control and Lewis Dunk equalised with a header from a corner on 34 minutes.

The goal was richly deserved for Brighton, who were the better side and had Spurs on the back foot for most of the first half.

Brighton had another goal disallowed in the second half when a shot from Danny Welbeck squirmed under Hugo Lloris but VAR deemed it hit Alexis MacAllister’s arm on the way in.

Stellini and De Zerbi were shown red cards after a flare up between the two benches, and the dismissal of their coach fired up Spurs and they started to play with more intensity.

Spurs continued to rise their luck when Brighton were denied what looked like a clear penalty when Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg brought down Kaoru Mitoma in the box.

Brighton continued to be the better team but Kane won it on 79 minutes when Hojbjerg cut the ball back for him to unmarked fire past Jason Steel.