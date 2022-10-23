Tottenham 1-2 Newcastle: Alarm for Antonio Conte as Spurs suffer second damaging defeat in a week

(Getty Images)

Tottenham’s 100 per cent home record this season came to an end as they were well beaten by Newcastle.

Spurs have now suffered back-to-back losses after their defeat against Manchester United and another flat display raises doubts over their progress under Antonio Conte.

Newcastle went ahead after 31 minutes following a nightmare moment from Lloris.

The goalkeeper raceed out of his box to get onto a long ball but ran into Wilson, who turned and lobbed the ball into the empty net from 30 yards.

Spurs were furious but VAR looked to see if Wilson fouled Lloris and the goal stood.

Lloris also had a hand in the second goal when Almiron doubled the lead on 41 minutes.

This time, Lloris kicked the ball out to Sean Longstaff, who headed it into the path of Almiron and ran into the area, beat a defender and slotted under Lloris.

Spurs pulled a goal back on 53 minutes when a corner was flicked on and Kane was there at the back post to stoop down low and head into an empty net from two yards.

But Newcastle held on for a win that takes them above Chelsea and into fourth.