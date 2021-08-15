Tottenham 1-0 Man City: No Harry Kane, no problem for Spurs as Son seals win vs Premier League champions

(Getty Images)

No Harry Kane? No problem for Tottenham.

Spurs were missing their star striker against Manchester City, but Heung-min Son sealed an impressive 1-0 victory over the champions to kick off their Premier League season in style.

Nuno Espirito Santo and his players were buoyed by a packed Tottenham Hotspur Stadium crowd, while Pep Guardiola's title holders looked blunt with no striker despite £100million signing Jack Grealish starting.

Spurs survived a nervy opening before growing into the game: Fernandinho and Joao Cancelo both wasted gilt-edged opportunities in the opening exchanges, but Son make City pay on the counter as a quick breakway from Steven Bergwijn ended up with Son whipping the ball into the corner 55 minutes in.

Ederson didn't exactly cover himself in glory for Son's goal, though City's problems in truth lay further forward as they dominated possession without finding that cutting edge.

Kevin De Bruyne came off the bench and stung the gloves of Hugo Lloris while Ferran Torres was a threat late on, but the champions ran out of ideas.

The man they want to lead the line is currently unable to find a way out of Spurs, but Kane's opinion of his current club's chances this season may have been swayed a little after a performance full of heart, along with an intelligent tactical approach from new boss Nuno.

Time will tell come the end of the transfer window, but for Spurs at least, this was a welcome reminder that there will be life after Harry Kane, whenever that may be.

As for City, it was another tight 1-0 defeat following on from their Champions League final and Community Shield defeats to Chelsea and Leicester respectively.

While City boast a squad full of quality and will no doubt be among the challengers again this season, the lack of cutting edge will be a real worry to Guardiola, and will only strengthen Daniel Levy's negotiating position over Kane.

