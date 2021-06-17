Totteham Lions host successful e-waste collection

The Tottenham Lions Club will be putting funds they receive from their E-Waste collection back into community projects.

The Club brought four five-ton shipping containers to the parking lot at the Tottenham Home Hardware and encouraged residents to drop off their old electronic items to be recycled.

They also accepted scrap metal for recycling.

The E-Waste collection was held with the support of the Electronic Products Recycle Association – a not-for-profit organization of manufacturers, retailers, and other stake-holders who collect and responsibly recycle end-of-life electronics.

The Lions collected sound systems, phones, radios, power tools, televisions sets, small appliances, tablets, speakers, and other electronic items. They also collected a lot of scrap metal that can be sold and recycled into new products.

“We're doing electronic waste and scrap metal pick-up,” Explained Lions Club member Mike Williams. “We accept small appliances, and just about everything electronic. Everything is reused or re-purposed. This is service project for Tottenham. We have five-ton containers. The Lions also collect eye glasses that are sent over seas as one of our projects.”

Residents responded enthusiastically and were lining up to bring their old products to donate.

“It's up and down,” said Lions Club member George Stamper, of the days event. “We'll get one or two, then a whole convoy comes in. We've already got ten tons worth. The containers are quite large – bigger than we expected. Last year we had three tucks and we filled all of those trucks. One of the objectives the Lions have at the present time is the environment. So if it's related to the environment or planting trees, we'll do it.”

The Lions are planning on making the event a bi-annual fundraising with one E-waste collection taking place in the spring and a second in the fall.

Brian Lockhart, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, New Tecumseth Times