TOTM Technologies First Half 2023 Earnings: S$0.005 loss per share (vs S$0.006 loss in 1H 2022)

TOTM Technologies (Catalist:42F) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: S$17.1m (up 69% from 1H 2022).

  • Net loss: S$4.29m (loss narrowed by 19% from 1H 2022).

  • S$0.005 loss per share (improved from S$0.006 loss in 1H 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

TOTM Technologies shares are up 9.5% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for TOTM Technologies you should know about.

