TOTEME Introduces New Bag Line T-Lock for Its On-The-Go Muse

Stockholm-based label TOTEME has introduced a new bag line for Fall/Winter 2022. Dubbed T-Lock, the range comprises two everyday silhouettes created for the on-the-go TOTEME muse.

The "T-Lock Top Handle" and "T-Lock Clutch" — both available in black and tan grain hues — stay true to TOTEME's signature curved lines and meticulous craftsmanship. The sculpted sturdy construction and contrasting stitching of the silhouettes add an element of character to the wearer without taking over. A multifunctional silver-tone metal T-Lock complements the classic expression of the bag and explores the appeal of a modern uniform.

The T-Lock Top Handle silhouette is outlined with a curved top flap that is sculpted to complement the shape of the hand and arm. While the T-Lock Clutch can be held in hand or carried across the body using a detachable and adjustable strap.

Both bags are crafted in Italy from supple yet resilient pebble-grained leather and are finished with a beige microsuede interior. Elin Kling, the co-founder of the label, noted in the exclusive press release "T-Lock has a certain ease and energy about it. It is precise but not so precious. That's what I love about it."

Available in two sizes, the bags retail for $960 and $1,390 USD respectively and are now available on the brand's website.

