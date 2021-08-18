The Tote Bag Meghan Markle and Jessica Alba Have Carried for Years Just Got a Genius Update

Cuyana System Tote

Cuyana

Finding one handbag that you can carry for all occasions feels like an impossible feat — but Cuyana just designed the perfect solution. The luxury label gave its best-selling Classic Tote, a bag that Meghan Markle and Jessica Alba both love, a genius update that makes it even more functional for everyday use.

It has been redesigned as a system of modular inserts, which is why the new bag is aptly called the System Tote. Made from a premium Italian pebbled leather in a woman-owned factory in Turkey, the bag has a sleek and sophisticated new shape that still resembles its older sister. It features a spacious interior with a small slip pocket that can hold your smartphone or wallet, along with thoughtful details, like a snap closure and lateral ties to keep your belongings secure. But what makes the System Tote stand out from the original is its ability to seamlessly transform thanks to three accessories that can be snapped into it.

Cuyana System Tote

Cuyana

Cuyana System Tote

Cuyana

These modular pieces can easily be added to or removed from the tote to suit your personal needs, and can even be carried on their own. There's the Laptop Sleeve ($95), a leather case that not only protects your computer or tablet, but also acts as a divider to keep your bag organized, and the Flap Bag ($125), a mini purse that can be kept loose inside, secured to one side of the bag as a closed pocket, or carried on its own as a clutch or crossbody with the Adjustable Strap ($50), which can also be hooked onto the System Tote.

It's available in a 13-inch size for $275 or a 16-inch size for $295 and comes in six colors: black, caramel, cappuccino, light stone, dark olive, and merlot. The inserts come in the same hues, along with two additional textured styles for the Flap Bag, black croc and snake.

If you purchased the entire system, you'll be shelling out just under $600, which isn't so bad when you consider it's built to last for years and how often you'll carry the designer handbag.

Story continues

Whether it's for the office, travel, or a night out with friends, with this new streamlined design, chances are you'll be reaching for the System Tote for every occasion. Shop Cuyana's new customizable and elevated everyday bag below!

Cuyana System Tote

Cuyana

Buy It! Cuyana System Tote 13-Inch, $275; cuyana.com

Cuyana System Tote

Cuyana

Buy It! Cuyana System Laptop Sleeve, $95; cuyana.com

Cuyana System Tote

Cuyana

Buy It! Cuyana System Flap Bag, $125; cuyana.com

Want more? Sign up for PEOPLE Shopping text messages to stay up to date on the best deals and sales online.