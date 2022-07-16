‘It’s totally fine’: Sami Sheen doesn’t mind if Charlie Sheen doesn’t support her OnlyFans account

Sami Sheen is the daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards (Getty/SamiSheen/Instagram)

Sami Sheen, the daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards, has said “it’s totally fine” that her father doesn’t condone her joining OnlyFans because her mother is supportive.

When asked whether the Two and a Half Men actor will ever support Sami being on the platform – which is known for its sexually explicit content – the 18-year-old said she is unsure.

Sami told TMZ: “I don’t really mind. It’s totally fine. It’s kind of personal.”

But she added that she is “super grateful to have a supportive mum” on her side.

Sami made her OnlyFans debut in June. Sharing the news on Instagram, she said she hopes to use the platform to promote body positivity.

Days later, Sheen told E! News that he does not condone his daughter being on the platform.

He also appeared to blame Richards, adding that Sami would not have been allowed to make an account if she lived in his home.

“But since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity,” Sheen said.

“She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof.”

Richards responded to the comments, telling E! News that Sami’s decision “wasn’t based on whose house she lives in”.

“All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgement, but she makes her own choices.”

Shortly after, Richards also created her own OnlyFans account. The actor said she believes it is a “very safe platform”.

“I think that the platform really allows creators to be able to communicate with fans in a more dynamic way and to be our true, authentic self,” Richards told People.

“You can do what you feel you want to do. It has allowed me to be able to be more interactive with fans.”

Speaking to TMZ, Sami said she is “super happy” that her mother is also on the platform.

“I don’t mind at all,” she said of Richards’ joining. “She’s doing really well.”