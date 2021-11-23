TotalEnergies wins new deals in Libya

PARIS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - French company TotalEnergies said it had won new deals in Libya, including the increase of its stake in the Waha oil concessions in the country.

TotalEnergies said the Libyan government had approved the joint acquisition by TotalEnergies and ConocoPhillips of the 8.16% interest held by the company Hess in the Waha concessions, increasing TotalEnergies’ stake in those concessions from 16.33% to 20.41%.

"These agreements reflect TotalEnergies' willingness to strengthen its investments in Libya's energy sector," said its chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanne.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Louise Heavens)