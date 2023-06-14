TotalEnergies to buy $219 million stake in LNG developer NextDecade

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French energy group TotalEnergies is seen at a petrol station in Bugnicourt, France

PARIS (Reuters) - TotalEnergies will buy a 17.5% stake in U.S. liquefied natural gas developer NextDecade for $219 million, the French group said on Wednesday, as part of a broader deal to enable the Texas company's Rio Grande LNG export project to proceed.

NextDecade added it had entered into framework agreements with Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) and TotalEnergies to facilitate the final investment decision (FID) for the Rio Grande LNG project (RGLNG).

"We are delighted to join forces with NextDecade and GIP on the development of this new U.S. LNG project, for which TotalEnergies will leverage its extensive experience in LNG and technical expertise in major industrial project development," said TotalEnergies Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanne.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

"Our involvement in this project will add 5.4 million tons per year of LNG to our global portfolio, strengthening our ability to ensure Europe's security of gas supply, and to provide our Asian customers with an alternative fuel to coal that emits half its CO2 emissions," he added.

NextDecade has been developing its Rio Grande LNG export plant on a 984-acre site in south Texas for several years. The project is designed to produce up to 27 million tons per annum (MTPA) of LNG.

NextDecade has deals to supply LNG to Japan's Itochu, oil majors Shell and Exxon Mobil, France's ENGIE and China's ENN, among others. In 2021, it announced plans to add a carbon sequestration component to the project to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Curtis Williams and Scott DiSavino; Editing by David Goodman and David Evans)