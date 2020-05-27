'Total Wipeout' returning with new special hosted by Paddy McGuinness and Freddie Flintoff

Total Wipeout is returning with a new best-of. (Photo by Mike Weaver/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

Total Wipeout is set to return to screens with a best-of special as audiences can relive some of the best and worst attempts at the famously difficult assault courses.

However, former host Richard Hammond won't be returning along with the big red balls as Freddie Flintoff and Paddy McGuinness are fronting the programme which is set to relive some of the show's highlights during its original run.

The new instalment is entitled Total Wipeout: Freddie and Paddy Takeover and is set to run for six episodes with the launch date yet to be confirmed.

Paddy McGuinness and Freddie Flintoff are set to present the new best-of. (Photo by Luke Walker-ICC/ICC via Getty Images)

“Now more than ever we need to laugh at people bouncing off those big red balls," McGuinness shared with The Sun. "I’m so happy to be involved in bringing this classic show back.”

The original show aired on the BBC from 2009 to 2012 before facing an axing after its sixth series. Hammond headed up the show alongside Amanda Byram.

It's another presenting win for McGuinness and Flintoff who make up the current Top Gear hosting line-up along with Chris Harris.

Amanda Byram and Richard Hammond attend The Carphone Warehouse Appys Awards 2011 at Vinopolis on April 11, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Dave M. Benett/Getty Images)

The trio began fronting the car programme in 2019 and received positive reviews for the effort, with the good response prompting a change of channel for the show.

Earlier this year, is was reported bosses were moving Top Gear from BBC Two to BBC One due to its strong performance among young and under-served audiences.