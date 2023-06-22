This Total Wine is closing soon — but a new option won’t be far away

Total Wine is closing its Birkdale Village store in Huntersville and moving to a larger Lake Norman location 3 miles up Interstate 77 in Cornelius.

Signs are up on the building at the new store in the Shops at the Fresh Market center off West Catawba Avenue and Torrence Chapel Road.

And a sign announcing the pending move greets customers entering the longtime Birkdale Village Total Wine beside Barnes & Noble. Birkdale Village is on Sam Furr Road off I-77 Exit 25.

The new location is 3 1/2 times larger, employees at the Birkdale Village Total Wine told The Charlotte Observer on Thursday.

Besides wine and beer, the new location will include a humidor for cigar sales, employees said. Smaller blue signage under the red “Total Wine” letters on the Cornelius building tout “Beer Cigars & More.”

The new Total Wine is opening beside a HomeSense discount home furnishings store. Last summer, when the new Total Wine store was officially announced, Birkdale officials left open-ended whether the store would be closing.

The Total Wine store totals 21,409 square feet and the HomeSense store 25,000 square feet, according to SiteCenters.com.

By comparison, The Fresh Market is 24,396 square feet, a SiteCenters.com diagram of the center shows.

The new Total Wine is scheduled to open in mid-July, employees at the Birkdale Village store said.

Birkdale Village latest on new stores

At Birkdale Village, meanwhile, 17 openings are expected this year, owner North American Properties said in April. The redevelopment also includes business expansions, relocations and remodels, according to NAP, the Observer previously reported.

The openings include five national and regional apparel chains, including Anthropologie and Lilly Pulitzer. One store — Southern Tide — is new to the Charlotte market.

Other retailers and restaurants opening at Birkdale Village include Bartaco, Drybar, Foxcroft Wine Co., The Cheesecake Factory and The Good Wurst Co.

In May, Charlotte-based Suffolk Punch Brewing — which just opened a second location in SouthPark — announced plans to open in a two-story building in Birkdale Village early next year, the Observer reported.

Staff Writer Catherine Muccigrosso contributed.