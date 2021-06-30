Total voting rights and Capital
Albion Enterprise VCT PLC
Total Voting Rights and Capital
LEI Code 213800OVSRDHRJBMO720
In conformity with the provisions of Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (the “Company”) would like to notify the market of the following:
As at 30 June 2021, the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company are as follows:
Class and nominal value of share
Total number of shares in issue
Number of shares held in treasury (with no voting rights attached)
Total number of shares in circulation with voting rights attached
Number of voting rights attached to each share
Ordinary 1p shares
85,615,454
10,713,420
74,902,034
1
The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders or other persons as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
30 June 2021
