Vast Resources PLC

4 July 2022

Vast Resources plc

(‘Vast’ or the ‘Company’)

Total Voting Rights

For the purposes of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”), Vast Resources plc, the AIM-listed mining company, announces:

As at the date of this announcement the Company's issued share capital consists of 1,465,643,324 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 0.1p each, with voting rights ("Ordinary Shares"). The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury and accordingly the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights is 1,465,643,324.

The above figure of 1,465,643,324 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

