Total voting rights

In conformity with Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 (as amended), the Company confirms that as at 30 June 2022:

The Company’s total issued share capital consists of 178,569,545 ICG Units. No shares were held as Treasury Shares.

Therefore the total number of ICG Units with voting rights is 178,569,545 and this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 (as amended) and the Transparency Rules.

1 July 2022

