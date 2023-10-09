The total return for LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) investors has risen faster than earnings growth over the last five years

It hasn't been the best quarter for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 25% in that time. But in stark contrast, the returns over the last half decade have impressed. In fact, the share price is 147% higher today. So while it's never fun to see a share price fall, it's important to look at a longer time horizon. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 3.9%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, LGI Homes managed to grow its earnings per share at 5.9% a year. This EPS growth is lower than the 20% average annual increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

LGI Homes provided a TSR of 9.7% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. On the bright side, the longer term returns (running at about 20% a year, over half a decade) look better. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand LGI Homes better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that LGI Homes is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

