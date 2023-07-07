The total return for Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) investors has risen faster than earnings growth over the last five years

Stock pickers are generally looking for stocks that will outperform the broader market. And while active stock picking involves risks (and requires diversification) it can also provide excess returns. To wit, the Intuitive Surgical share price has climbed 89% in five years, easily topping the market return of 49% (ignoring dividends). On the other hand, the more recent gains haven't been so impressive, with shareholders gaining just 58%.

Since the long term performance has been good but there's been a recent pullback of 3.5%, let's check if the fundamentals match the share price.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Intuitive Surgical achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 10% per year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 14% per year, over the same period. This suggests that market participants hold the company in higher regard, these days. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth. This favorable sentiment is reflected in its (fairly optimistic) P/E ratio of 88.17.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Intuitive Surgical shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 58% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 14% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. Before forming an opinion on Intuitive Surgical you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

