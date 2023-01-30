Total number of shares and voting rights in the share capital as of December 31, 2022
Total number of shares and voting rights in the share capital as of December 31, 2022
(Articles L. 233-8 (II) of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority)
Date
Total number of shares in the capital
Number of theoretical voting rights
Number of exercisable voting rights
12/31/2022
131 140 944
197 453 433
197 213 631
Next on the agenda: : 2022 Full Year Results, on March 23, 2023 (before market opening)
About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)
Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2.6 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 13.6 GW.
Voltalia
Actifin
