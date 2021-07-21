Total number of active COVID-19 cases in Yukon continues to drop

Downtown Dawson City, Yukon. The overall total active case count in the territory is on the decline. (Chris MacIntyre/CBC - image credit)

Yukon's total number of active COVID-19 cases continues to go down thanks to recoveries, dropping from 76 on Monday to 65 on Tuesday.

The government is reporting five new cases in its most recent update.

None of them are in Whitehorse. Instead, two are in rural communities, and three still have their locations pending.

The Yukon government is also planning to do a virtual update on the status of the pandemic in the terriory on Wednesday, beginning at 2:30 p.m. PST.