Total Energy Services' (TSE:TOT) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Total Energy Services:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.067 = CA$48m ÷ (CA$897m - CA$185m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Total Energy Services has an ROCE of 6.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Energy Services industry average of 8.4%.

View our latest analysis for Total Energy Services

roce
roce

In the above chart we have measured Total Energy Services' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Total Energy Services.

What Can We Tell From Total Energy Services' ROCE Trend?

Total Energy Services has broken into the black (profitability) and we're sure it's a sight for sore eyes. While the business was unprofitable in the past, it's now turned things around and is earning 6.7% on its capital. Interestingly, the capital employed by the business has remained relatively flat, so these higher returns are either from prior investments paying off or increased efficiencies. With no noticeable increase in capital employed, it's worth knowing what the company plans on doing going forward in regards to reinvesting and growing the business. So if you're looking for high growth, you'll want to see a business's capital employed also increasing.

Our Take On Total Energy Services' ROCE

To bring it all together, Total Energy Services has done well to increase the returns it's generating from its capital employed. Given the stock has declined 35% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Total Energy Services, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

While Total Energy Services may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

