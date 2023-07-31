‘Total Eclipse of the Heart is a work of naff genius’: Sister Bliss’s honest playlist

The first song I remember hearing

I first remember connecting with Knowing Me, Knowing You by Abba because it has such a haunting, melancholy vibe. The sound and the eyeshadow set a blueprint in my fevered baby brain.

The first single I bought

They would sell off all the old singles from the jukebox at my local newsagent in a giant bin. I bought Senses Working Overtime by XTC and played it so obsessively I nearly wore it out.

The song I do at karaoke

I don’t do karaoke. Nobody needs to hear that. But, if you were to force me at a gunpoint, it would be I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me) by Whitney Houston, very loud and drunkenly.

The song I inexplicably know every lyric to

Total Eclipse of the Heart by Bonnie Tyler is just a supreme example of that kind of music, isn’t it? It’s a classic, in spite of its naff genius.

The best song to play at a party

Rapper’s Delight by Sugarhill Gang. You’ve got to have a bit of hip-hop to get the grooves going and then you can go full techno later on.

The song I secretly like but tell everyone I hate

Sexy and I Know It by LMFAO, featuring the guy with the big hair [Redfoo]. It’s just so cheesy.

The song I can no longer listen to

I Am the Black Gold of the Sun by Nuyorican Soul, because that’s what was played at [Faithless singer] Maxi Jazz’s funeral. Maxi was the black gold of the sun, so it will for ever be associated with the fact that he’s not here any more. It’s really poignant.

The song I wish I’d written

Imagine sitting at the piano and coming up with The Man With the Child in His Eyes by Kate Bush, like she did at the age of 13. Wow.

The song that changed my life

I remember singing Voodoo Ray by A Guy Called Gerald to the guy at the record shop. He looked at me like I was mad. It started my pilgrimage into acid house.



The song that gets me up in the morning

Luna by Bombay Bicycle Club is so full of joy it feels like sunshine. If you have that playing, you’ll leap out of bed at the joy of being alive.

The song I want played at my funeral

Blue in Green by Miles Davis as I’m a big jazz fan, and Belfast by Orbital because it’s perfect for all the weeping.

Faithless DJ at the Secret Island festival, nr Colchester, Saturday 29 to 30 July.