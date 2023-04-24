Total Comfort Group Announces Executive Promotions

Top commercial building infrastructure company elevates three executives within the leadership team to steer future growth.

EATONTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2023 / Total Comfort Group, a national industry-leading HVAC/R, electrical, and plumbing systems company, is excited to announce the executive promotions as the company continues to excel in its strategic growth nationally. Effective as of March 2023, Dan Eberenz is Vice President of Operations, Cary Hudson, is Director of National Field Services, and Erik Mahler is Chief Operating Officer.

In his new role as Vice President of Operations, Dan Eberenz will employ his eleven-plus years of industry experience to ensure TCG delivers high-quality solutions and services while maintaining operational efficiency and profitability. He will oversee all aspects of TCG's processes, including supply chain management, service delivery, logistics, process improvement, and quality control. Prior to this position, Eberenz served as TCG's VP of operations.

Cary Hudson, a valued employee since 2019, has been awarded the title of Director of National Field Services following his leadership and contributions to managing field service operations in the Southwest region. In his new role, Hudson will oversee all field service operations nationwide, driving innovation and efficiency for Total Comfort Group. Hudson will also develop and implement training programs for TCG's field service technicians to ensure they have the skills and knowledge to meet customers' evolving needs.

Erik Mahler has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer following his accomplishments as Total Comfort Group's Vice President. A 10-year veteran, he has been integral to the organization, consistently demonstrating his commitment to excellence and dedication to TCG's success. As COO, Mahler will continue to lead operational efforts and oversee the company's day-to-day business functions.

Total Comfort Group employs a large and talented team of professionals who continue to propel the company to be looked to by clients as a first stop for industry-leading installation, preventative maintenance, and repair services nationwide for multi-site commercial and retail operations.

With 51 years of collective industry experience, Eberenz, Hudson, and Mahler intend to build upon the team's success to expand further the company's service offerings and geographic reach across the country.

About Total Comfort Group

Total Comfort Group is a leading commercial HVAC/R, electrical, and plumbing systems company. Since 2008, TCG has provided industry-leading installation, preventative maintenance, and repair services nationwide for multi-site commercial and retail operations. TCG takes pride in offering data-driven solutions, dependable technical consultation, on-schedule self-performance, and twenty-four-hour support from our strategically located offices nationwide and a network of expert self-performing contractors. For more information, please visit www.total-cg.com.

