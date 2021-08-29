TOT vs WAT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's Premier League 2021-22, Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford August 29 06:30 PM IST

TOT vs WAT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Premier League 2021-22 between Tottenham Hotspur vs Watford: Tottenham Hotspur will be keen to register three consecutive Premier League victories this season when they host newly-promoted Watford on Sunday. The enticing match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in London and starts at 06:30 PM IST.

The Spurs successive victories against Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers, notably with a similar scoreline (1-0), were followed by a dominant 3-0 win against Pacos de Ferreira in their Europa Conference League playoff on Thursday. Most importantly, the home team will be bolstered with the skipper Harry Kane’s transfer saga finished for now. The 28-year-old is in line to make his first start in the Premier League this weekend.

On the other hand, the newcomers defeated Aston Villa 3-2 on the opening weekend. But, they suffered a 2-0 away defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend. However, they bounced back from the defeat with a narrow 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace in the second round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday.

Heading into this game, Watford boss Xisco Munoz will be unable to call upon the services of Nathaniel Chalobah and Juraj Kucka Joao Pedro,Domingos Quina, and Kiko Femenia, due to injuries.

Meanwhile, Nuno Espirito Santo will be without Joe Rodon due to injury, while Cristian Romero’s availability will be assessed ahead of the game.

Premier League 2021-22, TOT vs WAT Live Streaming and Telecast

Fans can enjoy live telecasts on Star Sports Network’s Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 2 HD, and Star Sports 3 channels. While live streaming is available on Disney+Hotstar app and website. The match can also be live streamed on Jio TV as well.

TOT vs WAT Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, August 29 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in London, England. The game will kick-off at 06:30 PM IST.

Story continues

TOT vs WAT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Son Heung-min

Vice-Captain: Dele Alli

Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris

Defenders: William Troost-Ekong, Davinson Sanchez, Sergio Reguilon, Craig Cathcart

Midfielders: Dele Alli, Oliver Skipp, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg,

Strikers: Harry Kane, Emmanuel Dennis, Son Heung-min

TOT vs WAT Probable XIs

Tottenham Hotspur: Hugo Lloris (GK); Japhet Tanganga, Davinson Sanchez, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, Dele Alli, Son Heung-min, Harry Kane, Lucas Moura

Watford: Daniel Bachmann (GK); Craig Cathcart, William Troost-Ekong, Christian Kabasele, Danny Rose, Peter Etebo, Ismaila Sarr, Tom Cleverley, Imran Louza, Joshua King, Emmanuel Denni

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here