TOT vs MNC Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

After the International break, the Premier League resumes this weekend with an exciting fixture in game week nine as Tottenham Hotspur host Manchester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, 21 November 2020. The match will kick off at 11:00pm IST.

Spurs return as the home league’s in-form team after their opening day loss to Everton made a strong comeback. They are currently riding on a seven-game unbeaten run. The team are currently on the second spot with 17 points from eight games so far. City will look to improve their tally of 12 points from seven games so far, which is the lowest so far since 2008-09 season.

A victory at home will not only give Jose Mourinho’s side eight points clear of Pep Guardiola’s team, but also improve their chances this season to clinch the elusive Premier League title.

In the last five games in the Premier League, Hotspur have won four and drew one, while City won two and drew three.

TOT vs MNC Premier League 2020-21, Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Live Streaming

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live stream at Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

TOT vs MNC Premier League 2020-21, Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City: Match Details

November 21 – 11:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Premier League 2020-21, TOT vs MNC Dream11 team for Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City

Premier League 2020-21, TOT vs MNC Dream11 prediction for Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Captain: Gareth Bale

Premier League 2020-21, TOT vs MNC Dream11 prediction for Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Vice-Captain: Raheem Sterling

Premier League 2020-21, TOT vs MNC Dream11 prediction for Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris

Premier League 2020-21, TOT vs MNC Dream11 prediction for Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Defenders: Eric Dier, Toby Alderweireld, Nathan Ake, Kyle Walker

Premier League 2020-21, TOT vs MNC Dream11 prediction for Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Midfielders: Gareth Bale, Moussa Sissoko, Kevin De Bruyne

Premier League 2020-21, TOT vs MNC Dream11 prediction for Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Strikers: Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min, Raheem Sterling

TOT vs MNC, Premier League 2020-21 Tottenham Hotspur possible starting line-up vs Manchester City: Hugo Lloris; Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon; Moussa Sissoko, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg; Gareth Bale, Giovanni Lo Celso, Son Heung-Min; Harry Kane

TOT vs MNC, Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City possible starting line-up vs Tottenham Hotspur: Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo; Rodri; Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne; Ferran Torres, Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus