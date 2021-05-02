Toss: Delhi Elect to Bowl, Mayank Captains as Punjab Debut Malan
Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elected to bowl first in the first of the IPL 2021 reverse fixtures.
Rishabh Pant says his side is unchanged while Punjab Kings are playing Dawid Malan in place of Nicolas Pooran.
KL Rahul, the season’s highest-scorer at the moment with 331 runs from 7 matches, has been sidelined for a while after being diagnosed with acute appendicitis.
The franchise released a statement hours before the match and said the skipper had been admitted to a local hospital and will be undergoing a surgery soon.
"KL Rahul complained of a severe abdomen pain last night and after not responding to medication, he was taken to the emergency room for further tests which revealed he was diagnosed with acute appendicitis. It will be resolved surgically and, for safety measures, he has been transferred to a hospital," said PBKS in a statement released through their social media handles.
Praying for KL Rahul’s health and speedy recovery ❤️#SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/q81OtUz297
— Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) May 2, 2021
The Punjab franchise are coming into the back on the back of a big win over the strong Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) side, winning the match by 34 runs.
DC, however, will be tough with their power-packed batting. Punjab Kings will hope that Mohammed Shami uses some of his swing to get rid of the in-form Prithvi Shaw early.
DC's batting goes very deep and it will be a challenge for PBKS. Punjab batting too will have their hands full against a strong DC bowling line-up.
