We can't believe this smart 50-inch TV is only £329.99
With Dolby Vision HDR and Google Assistant built-in, this 4K Toshiba 50-inch smart TV (Toshiba 50UA2B63DB) ticks all the right boxes.
And, with the price being a bit of a steal at £329.99 from Currys PC World, we predict this is going to be a popular TV upgrade choice in 2021.
Why we love it
Once one of the nation’s biggest TV brands, Toshiba is bouncing back with a range of highly specified, remarkably affordable smart 4K TV – like this fancy flatscreen. Even if you weren’t planning to upgrade, this model might well change your mind.
Built around Toshiba’s TRU picture engine and using Dolby technologies, this new 50-incher is just the right side of huge to make the most of movies and sport.
It looks stylish too, with a fashionable black bezel that will match any decor. The picture may be big, but the TV doesn’t actually take up too much floor space, being both thin and only 1215mm wide. It’s ideal for enjoying big-screen moments with the whole family.
Offering 4K resolution you can rely on images being pin-sharp, but it's the provision of Dolby Vision HDR that's the real icing on the picture quality cake here.
You’ll find Dolby Vision on Netflix’s biggest shows, including The Queen’s Gambit and Bridgerton. This TV will automatically offer a perfectly balanced image with realistic depth, colour and contrast.
If you don’t have access to much 4K sources like Netflix, don’t worry. This Toshiba also upscales older HD shows for maximum clarity.
The 20w stereo speaker system comes from Hi-Fi brand Onkyo, so indistinct dialogue should be a thing of the past.
All the bells and whistles
Wi-Fi equipped, the TV comes with Freeview Play, which means all your favourite TV channel players (including BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All4, My5) are on board, no subscription fees required.
The Android TV smart platform also has YouTube and key streaming services, including Netflix and Prime Video.
The great thing about connected TVs is that they quickly become less of a gogglebox, and more of a complete home hub.
Here, Google Assistant is built in, so it doesn’t matter too much if you misplace the remote control, and the set supports Chromecasting from compatible Android smartphones, making it a doddle to send photos and videos, from your mobile to the big screen.
We reckon, this 50-inch model is a bit of a steal. It’s currently available for £329.99 on Currys PC World.
What the reviews say
While the new 50-inch Toshiba is currently awaiting reviews, the larger 58-inch version of the same model (which we might add, is already sold out) has a 4.5 out of 5 star rating from Currys buyers.
A top-rated review said: “Was a lot more than what I had expected for the price, image quality is amazing for gaming and movies. Dolby Vision is out of this world.”
While another added: “Great picture and sound quality. Google easy to use and a lot of apps available to download compared to non android smart TVs.”
