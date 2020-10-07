Early Prime Day deal: Max out a man cave with this Toshiba 55-inch Smart 4K TV—on sale for $300

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Although Prime Day doesn’t arrive until October 13 and 14 (less than six days away), Amazon just released an early deal to give us a taste of all the deep discounts they’ll drop next week.

Right now, you can score this Toshiba 55-inch Smart 4K UHD TV—Fire TV Edition on sale for $300, down from $450—that’s an impressive 34 percent savings and this 4K TV’s all-time lowest price ever. In fact, this TV is so popular that it has earned a flawless five-star rating from more than 1,100 reviewers.

However, the deal is only for Prime members only. So if you want to take advantage of the sale, sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime free trial to lock in this deal and others coming on Prime Day.

But act fast! This early Prime Day deal ends on October 12.

It’s showtime

As a Fire TV Edition, this model lets you stream movies and shows from Netflix, Hulu, HBO, YouTube, Disney+, Prime Video and much more without buying a separate device.

Even better? Alexa is included in the remote. So if you’re not a fan of endlessly scrolling through a grid of movie titles (and who is), you can just say, “Alexa, play Gemini Man,” and she’ll make your wish come true. It’s also ideal for cord-cutters since streaming is already built-in.

“The picture quality is perfection and the sound quality is rich, full and a pleasure to listen to. There's no tinny sound when the volume is turned up for music. I love that I only need one remote to go from antenna TV to streaming,” wrote a five-star Amazon reviewer. “The TV is a great buy and I'm very happy with it.”

Bright and vivid

This Toshiba smart 4K TV features eye-popping colors and exceptional picture quality—a rarity at this price point. There are three ports, so you can hook up a sound bar (for deeper and richer audio), a video game console and a Blu-ray player.

“This has been the best Amazon purchase by far,” raved another shopper. “We have been so happy with our purchase. Crystal clear picture, easy access to everything with Alexa and super easy to navigate with the remote or Fire TV app on our phones. I absolutely recommend this TV to anyone.”

Bottom line

At $150 off, this Toshiba 55-inch Smart 4K TV—Fire TV Edition isn’t just the perfect living room TV—it would work well in a large bedroom, guest room or ‘man-cave’ too.

“I got this TV for my man cave and was pleasantly surprised with how easy it was to set up and how well the SmartTV functions worked on my Wi-Fi network,” shared a savvy shopper.

