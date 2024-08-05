Tory Taylor explains how he would handle kicking to Devin Hester

Chicago Bears rookie punter Tory Taylor has quickly become a fan favorite, and he hasn't even seen an NFL field yet. But Bears fans aren't strangers to star specialists. Just look at legendary return specialist Devin Hester, who was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend.

With Hester joining football immortality last week, it begged an interesting question: What would Taylor do if Hester was on the receiving end of one of his punts? The rookie explained his strategy -- and it's similar to how the NFL handled Hester back in his prime.

"I either would've kicked it miles high in the air or kicked it out of bounds," Taylor said. "Scary. It's just absolutely frightening to know someone like that was returning punts.

"I'd probably just kick a 40-yard punt out of bounds because you see a lot of clips of Hester, and a lot of the time, they're actually pretty good balls, and he turns nothing into something, which is pretty special, and I guess that's why he got the gold jacket."

Nov 24, 2013; St. Louis, MO, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Devin Hester (23) carries the ball during a game against the St. Louis Rams at the Edward Jones Dome. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kane-USA TODAY Sports

Hester, a three-time first-team All Pro and four-time Pro Bowler, forever changed the game as a return specialist. He has more punt returns than anyone in NFL history with 14, his 20 total non-offensive touchdowns are also the most in league history, and he has the highest average yards per punt return among those with at least 300 returns in NFL history. And those numbers would've been higher if teams hadn't stopped kicking to him.

As for Taylor, Bears fans will have to wait for him to make his NFL preseason debut. The fourth-round rookie didn't punt during last Thursday's Hall of Fame game, but he showed off his impressive leg during Saturday's practice that left special teams coordinator Richard Hightower impressed.

"Out of, I don't know, it was 40 or so punts, he had zero touchbacks, and we were working the plus-50 area," Hightower said. "I'm really proud of him for coming out [Saturday] and doing that. And he's just growing. He's growing right before our eyes, and I just can't wait to see him play."

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Tory Taylor explains how he would handle kicking to Devin Hester