Tory tax cuts pressure group ‘has enough members to defeat Government’

A Tory pro-tax cuts pressure group led by allies of Liz Truss claims to have more than 50 MPs signed up, theoretically giving it the numbers to inflict defeats on the Government.

The Conservative Growth Group even has some “shadow members” who are ministers helping to lobby from inside the Government, according to sources in the group.

Weekly meetings are being held in Parliament, and pushing the Treasury to adopt tax cuts, urging new childcare support and seeking house-building reforms are three early priorities.

There is political danger for Rishi Sunak in the group’s ambitions, with an eagerness among some of those involved to force change on the Government if its proposals are not adopted.

If opposition parties weigh in behind an amendment it normally needs around 40 Tory MPs to rebel to defeat the Government in Commons votes – something that would be possible given the Conservative Growth Group’s numbers.

One forthcoming focus of tension will be the economic strategy in the Budget on March 15, with Mr Sunak and Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, insisting that now is not the time for tax cuts.

Ms Truss, the former prime minister who went public with a defence of her tax-slashing mini-Budget this week, is supporting the group and attended a meeting in recent days.

The group is being led by Tory MPs Simon Clarke and Ranil Jayawardena, who were respectively communities secretary and environment secretary in Ms Truss’s Cabinet.

But there are ambitions to show it is not simply a vehicle for her agenda – which backfired and ended in her resignation. She is not on the steering committee, and some allies of Mr Sunak are being wooed.

A deliberate decision has been taken to keep the membership secret – unlike that of other Tory pressure groups such as the pro-Brexit European Research Group – but senior figures told The Telegraph more than 50 Tory MPs have signed up. Boris Johnson, another former prime minister, is understood not to have joined.

Currently, the group’s members are keeping their activities behind closed doors, meeting ministers in the Treasury and other departments to push policy causes.

In the coming months, most likely after the Budget, the group intends to start publishing policy papers making the case for its proposals. It will be seen as an attempt to bounce Mr Sunak into adopting a bolder pro-growth economic agenda, with the direction of fiscal policy an area of fierce debate among Tory MPs.

The Prime Minister’s backers have dismissed those calling for immediate tax cuts when inflation is still high, pointing to the financial fallout of Ms Truss’s mini-Budget as proof.

On Wednesday night, the Conservative Growth Group met in Parliament, with around 15 to 20 people in attendance. Tax cuts were among the topics discussed, according to a source who was present.

One MP who attended later criticised Mr Sunak’s recent reshuffle, telling The Telegraph it was a “damp squib” about which voters would “not give a hoot”.

Tensions over economic policy, and especially taxation, look set to be one of the defining battles inside the Conservative Party this year. Mr Sunak has named halving inflation as one of the five priorities for his early premiership, with warnings that major tax cuts this spring could undercut that push.