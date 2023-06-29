Tory stealth raid on middle classes to double number of workers paying top rate tax

Rishi Sunak's policies mean record numbers of taxpayers now find themselves paying higher rates - DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images

Rishi Sunak’s tax raid on the middle classes will see the number of earners paying the top rate of tax double this year.

The Prime Minister and Chancellor have frozen tax thresholds until 2028 while inflation soars – in what economists have called the biggest tax raid in 40 years.

Official government figures published today reveal that Jeremy Hunt’s decision to lower the additional rate threshold down from £150,000 to £125,140 earlier this year will mean 862,000 earners pay the 45p rate in this tax year – up from 433,000 in 2020-21.

The deep freeze on tax thresholds will also see the number of over 65s paying tax shoot up from 7.73m in the last tax year to 8.5m in 2023 to 2024, the HM Revenue and Customs figures reveal.

This is double the number paying income tax in 2004-05. It comes as the Prime Minister is under pressure to cut taxes ahead of the next general election.

But Mr Sunak last week said that cutting taxes now would be irresponsible as inflation needed to be tamed first, and that easing Britain’s biggest tax burden since the Second World War would not help anyone “in the long run”.

Inflation in the UK has remained stubbornly higher than elsewhere in the world, at 8.7pc, higher than France, Germany or the US.

The creeping tax burden has also prompted wealthy Brits to flee the UK in record numbers. More than 557,000 people emigrated from the UK in 2022, according to official figures, which show that the number has increased over the past ten years.

Around 3,000 high-net-worth individuals have already fled the UK this year, according to the consultancy Henley and Partners, double the number last year.

The HMRC figures today show that more than 1.6 million earners have been pushed into the higher tax rate, of 40pc, while 2.2 million earners entered the basic rate, 20pc, since the 2020 to 2021 tax year.

Investors have also been stung with higher taxes after the cutting of tax-free allowances for dividends from £2,000 to £1,000 saw the Treasury’s savings raid soar by £2bn to £17.6bn.

Isaac Delestre, an economist at the Institute for Fiscal Studies, said that the Government had left earners “at the mercy of inflation” by freezing thresholds.

He said: “It’s not the best way of altering policy to just freeze rates because you leave yourself at the mercy of inflation. Inflation tends to be higher than you expect and you end up pulling more people in these brackets.

“Putting people into higher tax brackets is not an unreasonable way to raise revenue.”

Mr Delestre said that the highest tax bracket, which is traditionally reserved for the country’s richest people, now worth 45p, was now impacting a larger segment of society.

He said: “There is also just a winder trend here. If you look back to the early nineteen nineties about three and a half percent of adults paid the higher rate.”

“If you look now, that’s about eleven percent and that will rise to fourteen percent. Now it’s a much wider section of society. But it’s definitely a notable trend,” he said.

The UK’s top rate of tax, which prime minister Liz Truss attempted to scrap during the mini-budget fiasco in September last year, had been frozen at £150,000, or 45pc, since 2010.

Last year the Government announced that the threshold would fall.

But regular earnings, which rose 7.2pc in the three months to April, have seen more taxpayers being pushed into the top rate of tax, experts have said.

Tom Clougherty, the research director and head of tax at the Centre for Policy Studies, said: “We have more and more people being pulled into the higher rates of tax.

“This is a big problem and more than anything else this is where and how taxes are increasing. Those thresholds are going to stay in place for a number or years now as inflation increases and wages rise.”

He added that the UK tax system was “not a structure that anyone would have set out to design. It is not a fair structure or a rational structure.”

Commenting on the leap in over 65s paying tax, former pensions minister Sir Steve Webb, a partner at consultancy Lane Clark & Peacock, said: “The surge in the number of pensioners paying income tax shows that the policy of freezing tax thresholds is really beginning to bite.

“A combination of high inflation and frozen tax allowances means that well over 8 million people aged 65 or over are now paying tax, a doubling in the last two decades.”

He added: “The number of pensioners paying tax will continue to increase rapidly in years to come, particularly if inflation remains relatively high and thresholds continue to be frozen.

“The freezes also mean far more people now paying a top tax rate of 45% which was previously intended only for the very richest.”

