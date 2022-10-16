Tory rebels vow to bury fracking as they urge Liz Truss to make policy U-turn

fracking site - PA Archive

Tory rebels have vowed that fracking will “die a death” as they plan to make the policy the party's next U-turn.

MPs have said that the Prime Minister is now too weak politically to push ahead with plans to lift the moratorium on shale gas exploration.

The Whips’ office is understood to be nervous about the number of Conservative backbenchers planning to abstain or even vote with Labour on Wednesday in an opposition day debate on fracking.

“Party discipline has broken down,” one Tory MP who is opposed to fracking said, adding that rebels believed they could “100 per cent” force a U-turn on the issue.

“I actually think the Government will completely back down on this. We would probably abstain en masse on Wednesday. They are not in a position to fight”.

Rebels have been emboldened by Downing Street’s two recent U-turns, first on the 45p tax rate and then on corporation tax.

“I am so disappointed and disenchanted with the current leadership,” the MP added. “What has Liz Truss done to earn my loyalty?"

Another backbencher said that fracking will “die a death”, adding that the policy was “going nowhere”.

“There are 30-40 Tory MPs who would vote against it,” they said. “And the planning changes are fraught with difficulty for any government. I suspect that too will be quietly forgotten about.”

A third MP said that pushing ahead with fracking “requires some political strength” given the opposition to it from within the party's own ranks, adding that given Ms Truss's weakened position, she is likely to reverse.

Plan to boost energy security

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Business Secretary, has insisted that fracking is needed to boost the UK’s energy security.

His officials also plan to introduce a system where any homeowner living above gas being extracted by fracking would receive compensation.

Communities would also receive extra funding to be spent on projects to improve their local area.

A new system of local consultation is being designed to allow residents to anonymously support or object to fracking, amid concerns rival campaigns could spring up and divide communities.

MPs who support fracking have suggested that the Government should designate the policy as a “national emergency” to win over local support and override concerns about tremors.

But MPs are concerned that local people will object to new drilling and could punish the Conservatives at the next election if developments go ahead.

Labour and the Liberal Democrats both oppose lifting the fracking moratorium, which was imposed as a manifesto commitment by Boris Johnson after the 2019 election.

Labour will table a motion on fracking this week, and are “looking at ways to make it binding so the Tories can’t ignore it”, a source said.

“We are urging Conservative MPs to vote with us on that. We know it's an issue in lots of areas with Tory MPs and we want them to vote with us,” they added.