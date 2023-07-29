Tory PMs ‘systematically dishonest’ about £1 trillion cost of net zero, says Lord Hammond

Lord Hammond was in Number 11 when Theresa May enshrined the 2050 target for net zero carbon emissions into law in 2019 - John Nguyen

Successive Conservative prime ministers have been “systematically dishonest” with the public about the trillion pound cost of achieving net zero, the former chancellor Lord Hammond has said.

Lord Hammond said there was a “cross-party disease” of politicians not being straight with voters about the “significant” true cost of the project and the inevitable consequence of slower rising living standards.

“In a democracy, you fail to take people with you at your peril,” he warned.

As chancellor, Lord Hammond was in Number 11 in 2019 when Theresa May enshrined the 2050 target for net zero carbon emissions into law.

He caused controversy at the time by telling Mrs May that the cost of the UK achieving the goal could exceed £1 trillion.

A senior Conservative figure who asked not to be named said that the Treasury should now repeat the exercise to see if the figure had changed.

‘Both May and Johnson were not straight with the public’

Speaking to The Telegraph, Lord Hammond said that both his former boss and her successor Boris Johnson had not been straight with the public on the issue and that there was currently no one in British politics “who is understanding those sort of numbers”.

“Boris, basically through weaponising his economic ignorance, tried to pretend that this was not really a cost at all because it would be investment and it will create jobs,” he said.

He said while it was true net zero would create jobs, it would be “in one part of the economy while failing to create them in another”, and although decarbonisation was “a necessary thing to do” it would cost “a significant amount of money… that we cannot invest in expanding consumption”.

Across the private and public sectors, Lord Hammond said that money would have to be switched from lifting living standards to changing “the nature of that consumption to decarbonise it”.

“If you’re a middle-class liberal type, you might well be able to say to yourself, ‘well, that’s fine, because I find these [decarbonised] goods and services more valuable’”, he said. “But I think it is a conceit to assume that people who are living much closer to the breadline will necessarily think the same way.”

The process would mean “less consumption, less goods and services, less going out to restaurants, less buying things on Amazon”, he said. “There’s no way of disguising this or packaging it up.”

Mr Johnson’s argument that net zero would only have an economic upside was “just untrue stuff”. “There’s a direct damage to the climate agenda of being dishonest but there’s also a wider damage to politics if political leaders are systematically dishonest,” he said.

‘This is not a Tory disease, it’s a cross-party disease’

However, he said that Mr Johnson was “not alone” in not being upfront with people. “Theresa May, to be honest, did not want to acknowledge that there was any cost to decarbonisation at all,” he said.

Asked if he thought Rishi Sunak would take a different approach, he replied: “No. Do I think Keir Starmer is likely to take a different approach? No.

“I don’t think this is a Tory disease, I think it’s a cross-party disease, it’s political class disease.

“What do you do when you passionately believe that you need to do something in the national interest, you are completely convinced it’s the right thing to do across the political spectrum, but you can’t persuade the damn electorate?

“What happens is you carry on bleating on about democracy and how important it is and our values and our principles, while actually then working out maybe explicitly, maybe implicitly, how to avoid being transparent with the electorate.”

Insisting he backed net zero, Lord Hammond said there was a “real danger that we end up losing the argument on the need to invest to address climate change, because of politicians being reluctant to be honest with people.

“If you undertake a vast enterprise, like decarbonising the economy… it will cost you money.

“And everybody’s going to pay and I think politicians should be honest and open with the public about that and lead.”

By-election result a ‘wake-up call’

Lord Hammond was speaking in the wake of the Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election, where voters narrowly backed the Tories in opposition to the expansion of the ultra low emission zone by the Labour Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

The former chancellor said the result was a “wake-up call” on how the public could push back against green policies “when their own living standards are directly affected”.

“I don’t think the political class generally has got on board how little the working man in the street has signed up to this agenda,” he said.

On specific policies, he said the plan to ban boilers in new build properties from 2025 “will have to change” and that it would be insane to completely abandon the gas grid.

He said he was more ambivalent about the transition to electric vehicles, but that he disagreed with Michael Gove’s decision when he was environment secretary to set a date for banning the sale of cars with internal combustion engines.

“His view was that the industry will find a way. Well, I don’t think that’s quite right…there’s got to be a bottom up process,” he said.

Lord Hammond also warned of the “very dangerous” possibility of scientists and green campaigners claiming that the 2050 net zero target had to be brought forward.

“I fear because I actually am in support of this agenda… that somebody will blurt out at some stage: ‘Well, if we can only do it by 2050 we might as well not bother because it’s all too late then’.

“People will then say, I think in large numbers, ‘well, frankly, it’s a struggle to do it by 2050. You popping up saying you’ve got to do it by 2035, just forget it mate because it can’t be done’. And then you’ve taken all the pressure away.”

On Saturday Mr Sunak insisted in an interview with The Telegraph that he will take a “pragmatic and proportionate” approach to net zero “and not unnecessarily add costs or hassle to people’s lives”.

