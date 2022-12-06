Tory peer Michelle Mone quits Lords following Covid contracts scandal
Baroness Mone will take a leave of absence from the House of Lords following a Covid contracts scandal.
The Tory peer is at the centre of controversy over her alleged links to a firm awarded a PPE contract.
Matt Hancock accused her of being aggressive and threatening when trying to secure a government Covid contract for a firm linked to her family.
The Former Health Secretary claimed she asked for help to secure contracts in an email in June 2021.
