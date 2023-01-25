A Tory Peer Has Become The Latest Senior Figure To Question Nadhim Zahawi's Position

Nadhim Zahawi arrives in Downing Street, London, ahead of a Cabinet meeting. Picture date: Tuesday November 8, 2022.

A Tory peer has become latest senior figure to question Nadhim Zahawi’s future as party chairman.

Lord Hayward said Zahawi “should be considering whether he stands aside” over the tax scandal which has rocked the government.

His comments echo those of Conservative backbencher Caroline Nokes, who called on Zahawi to stand down ahead of a sleaze probe into the affair.

Speaking to Sky News, Lord Hayward said: “I think he should be considering whether he stands aside for the period of the inquiry.”

He added: ”I think there’s a difficulty where you are party chairman because you’re meant to be out there motivating the campaigners in preparation for key local elections in a few months’ time, which are the main next hurdle for the party.

“In those circumstances, it is somewhat difficult.

“If you were another cabinet minister, it may be somewhat easier to continue, but I think that is the problem for him and he may have to review his position, depending on the timescales.”

The peer also called for the investigation into the scandal by Rishi Sunak’s ethics adviser needs to be wrapped up soon.

“It needs to be quick for everybody’s sake,” he said. “If it takes too long it just drags on and on and that just leaves everything up in the air and you have to take a different set of decisions, but I and other people in the party - and the public at large - would want it to be a very quick inquiry.”

Sunak faces a grilling from Labour leader Keir Starmer over the affair at prime minister’s questions today.

Many Tory MPs privately believe Zahawi will inevitably have to leave his position, with some speculating that it could even happen before PMQs.

One told HuffPost UK: “Why would Rishi want to go through a PMQs dominated by that?”

