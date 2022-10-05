Tory Party conference latest LIVE: Liz Truss speech to address Tories as infighting continues over benefits

Prime Minister Liz Truss to deliver a speech (PA)

Liz Truss will defend her plans to revive the economy in a crunch speech to her party on Wednesday, while infighting continues over whether to uprate benefits.

The Prime Minister will address Conservatives at the party conference in Birmingham, as questions swirl over her leadership. She will defend her “new approach” which will “unleash the full potential of our great country”.

But Ms Truss will face a tough task restoring Tory morale after a conference which has seen a U-turn over a totemic tax policy, Cabinet dissent and the threat of another major split over the level of benefits.

Former Cabinet minister Grant Shapps has warned she has little more than a week to save her leadership.

Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, suggested Tory rebels such as Michael Gove, whose criticism was among the reasons the Government performed a humiliating U-turn on scrapping the top rate of tax, had effectively “staged a coup” against Ms Truss.

An ongoing row over the issue of whether to uprate benefits in line with inflation also threatenened to deepen Tory divisions.

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt said it “makes sense” to increase benefits in line with soaring inflation rather than deliver a real-terms cut - despite Ms Truss saying no decision had yet been made.

Ms Truss is instead considering a raise in line with the far lower figure of earnings, but said she would not be sacking Ms Mordaunt for publicly stating her stance.

‘Further crises to come’ in economy

08:42 , Miriam Burrell

Former Labour prime minister Gordon Brown said he fears there could be “further crises to come” in the economy.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, he criticised Prime Minister Liz Truss’s growth plans.

“I would be very careful if I was the Bank of England and make sure that the supervision of that part of the economy is tightened up, because I do fear that, as inflation hits and interest rates rise, there will be a number of companies and a number of organisations that will be in grave difficulty.

“I don’t think this crisis is over because the pension funds have been rescued last week.

“I do think there’s got to be eternal vigilance about what has happened to what is called the shadow banking sector, and I do fear that there could be further crises to come.”

Braverman downplays row with Gove

08:30 , Miriam Burrell

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has downplayed a row with Michael Gove.

She said she was “disappointed” by the U-turn on the top rate of tax, and accused Tory rebels like former minister Mr Gove of staging a “coup”.

Speaking to Radio 4’s Today programme, in a clip recorded on Tuesday: “I just think that we’ve all got to get behind the Prime Minister. She’s early on in her tenure, we’ve had a really exhausting and exhaustive leadership contest.”

Asked if Mr Gove was entitled to voice concerns, Ms Braverman said: “Yeah of course, but I think when it has the effect of undermining a decision, a key flank of Government policy, then I think the way in which that’s expressed and discussed, has to be...behind closed doors.”

‘Ridiculous’ to suggest Truss has 10 days to save leadership

08:23 , Miriam Burrell

James Cleverly insisted Prime Minister Liz Truss will lead the Tory Party into the next election and said it was “ridiculous” to suggest she has 10 days to save her leadership.

“She recognises that if you don’t go for growth you end up with either stagnation or recession and that is not what we want to do,” the Foreign Secretary said.

Asked about former cabinet minister Grant Shapps’ warning that Ms Truss has little more than a week to save her leadership, Mr Cleverly said: “If people are saying ‘oh hang on a second, we need to see the fruits of that in 10 days’, that is ridiculous.”

James Cleverly (PA)

Tory infighting

08:16 , Miriam Burrell

Former transport secretary Grant Shapps told The News Agents podcast “the next 10 days is a critical period of time” and suggested some Tory MPs at risk of losing their seats in a general election might consider replacing Liz Truss with a new leader.

Meanwhile Commons leader Penny Mordaunt joined backbench rebels in calling for welfare payments to be raised in line with inflation, which has been at around 10 per cent, rather than earnings at 5 per cent.

Home Secretary Ms Braverman was rebuked by senior Government figures after suggesting the UK should leave the European Convention on Human Rights.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman (Getty Images)

Truss: Not everyone will be in favour, but everyone will benefit

08:08 , Miriam Burrell

Liz Truss will tell activists in Birmingham today that she hopes to create a “new Britain for a new era”.

In her speech to Conservatives, she wil say: “Whenever there is change, there is disruption. Not everyone will be in favour.

“But everyone will benefit from the result – a growing economy and a better future. That is what we have a clear plan to deliver.”

Alongside measures to boost growth, the Prime Minister will insist she will keep an iron grip on the nation’s finances, with a leaner state offering value for taxpayers’ money.