Tory Party Conference latest: Kwasi Kwarteng scraps 45p tax cut

Kwasi Kwarteng and Liz Truss are pictured attending Conservative Party conference in Birmingham yesterday - Leon Neal /Getty Images Europe

Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng have abandoned a plan to abolish the 45p rate of income tax for top earners in a dramatic U-turn.

07:31 AM

Kwasi Kwarteng scraps 45p tax rate cut

We get it, and we have listened. pic.twitter.com/lOfwHTUo76 — Kwasi Kwarteng (@KwasiKwarteng) October 3, 2022

07:27 AM

What Liz Truss said yesterday about the 45p tax decision

Liz Truss insisted only yesterday that she was committed to proceeding with her decision to scrap the 45p additional rate of income tax.

Asked during an interview with the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg if she was "absolutely committed to abolishing the 45p tax rate for the wealthiest people in this country", Ms Truss said the following:

"Yes. And it is part, Laura, it is part of an overall package of making our tax system simpler and lower. But I think it’s worth noting, in the package we announced the vast majority of that package is the energy package... the 45p rate actually raises very little and makes our tax system more complicated."

07:12 AM

Grant Shapps 'strongly welcomes' income tax 'reversal'

Grant Shapps, the former Transport Secretary, has said he "strongly welcomes" the Government's reported U-turn on scrapping the 45p additional rate.

He wrote in The Times overnight that he believed getting rid of the top rate of income tax at this time was the "wrong priority".

Strongly welcome today's 45p tax reversal. Sensible & pragmatic.



Conservatives want lower tax, but let's show our energy price cap + other policies are on side of consumers rather than borrowing to cut high earner taxes first.



Chx backs down on 45p tax https://t.co/uhIeaPCudh — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) October 3, 2022

07:08 AM

Good morning

Good morning.

A major story is emerging in Birmingham this morning, with reports that the Government is set to scrap its plans to get rid of the 45p top rate of income tax.

It would make sense given the scale of the Tory rebellion against the move which was unveiled as part of the mini-Budget.

However, if confirmed, it would represent a massive U-turn which will inevitably do huge damage to Liz Truss's premiership.

I will guide you through the developments as they happen.