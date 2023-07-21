Tory MPs urge Rishi Sunak to ‘return to Conservative policies’

Rishi Sunak with newly elected MP for Uxbridge and Ruislip, Steve Tuckwell - JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP

Tory Right-wingers urged Rishi Sunak to “return to Conservative policies” after the party lost two by-elections on huge swings.

The Prime Minister faced a backlash against his leadership, with Boris Johnson loyalist Nadine Dorries warning that “angry Tories won’t turn out for Sunak”, and adding threateningly that voters “know how to administer their own justice”.

Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg urged fellow Tories not to panic – but did warn that the lesson from Uxbridge was that “high-cost green policies are not popular”.

The Conservatives managed to hold on against a Labour onslaught in Uxbridge and South Ruislip, where one of the key issues was London mayor Sadiq Khan’s insistence on extending the Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) across the whole of the city.

But they lost heavily to Labour in Selby and Ainsty, and to the Liberal Democrats in Somerset and Frome.

Andrea Jenkyns, a Tory backbencher, wrote in a tweet that the Selby result was a “wake-up call”.

“It’s time the party delivers on our manifesto on tackling illegal migration, zero tolerance policing including with the eco lot,” she wrote.

She said the party must be “low tax” and must “stop this net zero push that just financially burdens the British taxpayer. There is time but we must act now”.

“Voter turnout in Selby and Ainsty was incredibly low at 41.8 per cent compared to 71 per cent previously. Some 21,000 voters stayed at home.

“There isn’t so much as an appetite for Starmer but major apathy in the Conservative vote. The Conservative Party must wake up and return to Conservative policies.”

Keir Maher, 25, is Labour’s new MP for Selby and Ainsty - Ian Forsyth/Getty Images Europe

Discussing the Uxbridge result, former culture secretary Ms Dorries attacked the media for saying a syndrome called “Long Boris” would affect the party’s chances in Uxbridge and South Ruislip, where he was an MP before he stepped down last month.

She tweeted: “If the horrible, fictional invented by the media ‘long Boris’ syndrome did exist, it would have been felt the worst in his own former constituency.

“The swing and the numbers show very clearly, angry Tories won’t turn out for Sunak – they know how to administer their own justice.”

Former business secretary Sir Jacob said his message to Tory MPs was “don’t panic” – even though the swing seen in Somerset and Frome indicates his seat is under threat.

He told the BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that Conservatives should support Mr Sunak “regardless”, because a Tory prime minister was better than a Labour one.

But he said there were lessons the Conservative leadership could take from Uxbridge.

“You should learn from where the Government has done surprisingly well against the form book, and learn there that high-cost green policies are not popular,” he said.

“I think the Government should take away the power for these Ulezes which is provided for by legislation... You should go with the grain of what voters are doing anyway. Voters are year in, year out buying cleaner cars with cleaner engines. The development of engines in recent decades have been phenomenal.

“You can do this by osmosis, rather than by hitting people, because actually all these charges hit the least well-off motorist rather than the rich motorist who buys a new car every few years anyway.”

Sir John Redwood, a former head of the No 10 policy unit under Margaret Thatcher, added: “Will mayor Khan cancel Ulez now voters have told him how unpopular it is? After winning Uxbridge by speaking out against Ulez, will the Government now act to stop so many attacks on motorists?”

George Osborne, the former chancellor, backed Mr Sunak, saying: “Despite dire results in Selby and Somerton – winning Uxbridge has given the Tories something very precious, that they didn’t have yesterday: hope.

“Hope they can get voters focused on what a Starmer government would mean for their cost of living. Hope this is more like 92 than 97.”