Tory MPs press for sanctions against China amid slave labour and abuse concerns

British business chiefs must resist “taking the Chinese shilling” and avoid supply chains using forced labour, senior Conservative MPs have urged.

Former minister Tim Loughton also called for a United Nations special investigation into “genocide and the use of slave labour” in China, labelling the country a “serial abuser” of human rights and cultural identity.

He was among several MPs to voice concerns over the treatment of Tibetans, Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang being “forced into concentration camps”, attacks on the freedom of Hong Kong citizens, and the “suppression” of Mongolian minorities.

View photos Conservative MP Tim Loughton (PA) More

Chinese officials involved in such abuses should face sanctions such as asset freezes or travel bans, the debate in Westminster Hall heard.

Tory former leader Iain Duncan Smith also urged the Government to back an amendment to the Trade Bill which would axe agreements if the High Court makes a preliminary determination that a trading partner has perpetrated genocide.

Mr Loughton highlighted his Tibet (Reciprocal Access) Bill, which would seek reciprocal sanctions against officials who do not allow representatives of the British Government or others to visit Tibet to see the human rights abuses.

He said: “We need this law to send out a strong signal from this country that governments cannot abuse their own people in secret, because we will call it out.

“Human rights abuses of this magnitude, wherever they happen, must be called out, and China has no divine right to immunity.”

He added: “We remember the Tesco Christmas card incident last year, when somebody found a message from a slave labourer being used to produce Christmas cards in part of China.

“We must resist Huawei.

“We must resist the influence on UK boardrooms of highly-paid British directors taking the Chinese shilling.”

He went on: “We must also call out the Confucius Institutes, which wield sinister influence in our universities and increasingly in our school classrooms.

“They give money supposedly to teach Mandarin, but there is another, subtler agenda going on.”

View photos Conservative former leader Iain Duncan Smith (PA) More

Opening the debate, Mr Duncan Smith said: “We need to look at mandatory sanctions with regard to global human rights abuses: sanctions such as travel bans or asset freezes.

“The officials responsible should have Magnitsky arrangements set on them for the use of forced compulsory labour in Tibet and in other areas too.

Story continues