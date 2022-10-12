Tory MPs plot fracking rebellion with Labour to block No 10’s plans

Cuadrilla fracking Lancashire shale gas extraction - Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Conservative rebels are plotting with the Labour Party in an attempt to stop new fracking wells.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party is planning to force a vote on the Government’s decision to lift the moratorium on fracking and hopes to force a defeat in the House of Commons.

Rebel ringleaders believe more than 35 MPs could vote against an amendment to energy legislation that would bring an end to new developments.

This is despite Jacob Rees-Mogg’s insistence that fracking is needed to boost the UK’s energy security.

In a meeting with 40 MPs on Tuesday night, the Business Secretary promised that any new developments would go ahead only with the support of the majority of locals.

His officials also plan to introduce a system where any homeowner living above gas being extracted by fracking would receive compensation.

Communities would also receive extra funding to be spent on projects to improve their local area.

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Business Secretary - Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A new system of local consultation is being designed to allow residents to anonymously support or object to fracking, amid concerns rival campaigns could spring up and divide communities.

A government source confirmed that any developments would go ahead only with the support of “50 per cent plus one” of local people.

However, the source ruled out the prospect of a “referendum” on fracking taking place at a local level.

Instead, communities would be expected to speak directly to companies that plan to start extracting shale gas.

If an “agreement” can be reached, it would then be audited by the Government to ensure local people had given consent, the source said.

Tory rebels, including Mark Menzies, whose Fylde constituency contained the controversial Cuadrilla fracking site, have called on the Government to abandon plans to reintroduce fracking.

MPs are concerned that local people will object to new drilling and could punish the Conservatives at the next election if developments go ahead.

Labour and the Liberal Democrats both oppose lifting the fracking moratorium, which was imposed as a manifesto commitment by Boris Johnson after the 2019 election.

Sir Keir Starmer Labour leader - Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Labour is exploring plans to bring an opposition day motion to the Commons, or a rebel-backed amendment to upcoming energy legislation.

On Wednesday, one minister told The Telegraph they believed that more than 35 Tory MPs could back a rebel amendment, reintroducing the fracking ban.

A Tory rebel who plans to vote against fracking if the policy is tested in the Commons said that Mr Rees-Mogg’s meeting with MPs had not won them over.

“I think people are quite entrenched,” they said. “There is just no way you will get consent.”

The MP described Mr Rees-Mogg’s tone as “much more conciliatory” than his language in an urgent question in the Commons on the same issue on Sep 22.

At the time, the Business Secretary described opposition to fracking as “sheer Ludditery”.

A Labour source confirmed that the party had formally met with a “handful” of Tory rebels, but that “many more” would be expected to vote with the opposition if the issue reached the Commons.

Labour believes that fracking is one of several “pressure points” that can be used to drive a wedge between Tory MPs and the Government.

MPs who support fracking have suggested that the Government designates the policy as a “national emergency” to win over local support and override concerns about tremors.

Fracking was halted in 2019 following a minor earthquake in Lancashire near the Cuadrilla site.

Asked about the prospect of a Tory rebellion on fracking, Mr Rees-Mogg said there were “any number of mechanisms MPs can use to have a say on things”.

“The Government doesn’t have to give votes,” he said. “There are backbench business debates; there are opposition debates; there are amendments.”