Tory MPs have given their leaders the benefit of the doubt. Until now

All politicians sloganise in haste and repent at leisure. John Major spent years having “back to basics” thrown at him every time a Conservative politician was caught in flagrante. Gordon Brown didn’t, as he claimed he had, end “boom and bust” after all. David Cameron and George Osborne coined “all in this together” long before the 2008 crash, but it became a useful summary of the Conservatives’ pitch to rebuild the economy – and something critics could remind the prime minister of every time he or anyone around him enjoyed a glass of champagne.

Boris Johnson and his chancellor, Rishi Sunak, have spent the past few months trying to capture imaginations with a series of lines about their handling of coronavirus. There was the promise that the government would put its “arms around every single worker”, an odd phrase to use while also urging people to stay two metres away from one another. Last week, after a slew of miserable statistics about jobs and the economy, Sunak said that, while Britain was in hard times, “no one will be left without hope or opportunity”. It was a typically elegant line from the chancellor, but it also puts him in a bit of a bind. Even a nebulous pledge like this one is easy to miss: can Sunak really say with confidence that, come the autumn, when the furlough scheme ends and many people lose their jobs, no one will struggle with a sense of hopelessness?

His Conservative colleagues are struggling with a range of emotions that don’t suggest that the men at the top of government have succeeded in captivating them with fine language. “I’m through embarrassment now,” says one senior Tory who is usually quite happy to defend Johnson. “Now I’m disappointed with the way my party has handled things, which is so much worse.”

Others start by defending the way their ministerial colleagues have had to respond to an unprecedented situation, only to descend into an anxious volley of swearing as they list the messes the government really could have avoided. One Tory in a former “red wall” seat accuses No 10 of, in rather less charming language than Sunak, “wanking into the void” because it failed to make any real preparations for the row about A-level results. Another colleague describes the current situation as a “total mess”, complaining that ministers have lost focus after the first few urgent months of the pandemic.

Despite the UK’s high death toll and poor economic performance, many Conservative MPs have felt their party had done its best up to this point. Cabinet ministers point to the way their colleagues “followed the science” and listened to the government’s expert advisers, rather than taking decisions for political reasons. All accept that this is the toughest time to be a minister.

So what has changed the minds of those Tories who were previously prepared to give their government the benefit of the doubt? For many, the turning point came over education.

One says: “It seems to me that the only thing that has been done in a timely way were Rishi’s interventions. At least they were decisive and staved off the worst impact in the short term. All the other things have been ballsed up to a greater or lesser extent.

If the government fails to get schools open again next month, then the fallout will be far worse than from these results

“Exams shouldn’t have been cancelled. Schools should have been back months ago, or at least there should have been some serious remote learning followed by exams which at least would have meant schools would be held accountable for doing some teaching.”

A fair few Conservatives are frustrated that the government seems to be more concerned about stopping grade inflation than about acknowledging what a stressful and bewildering year it has been for pupils. “So what if you are overgenerous with marks this year? Who cares?” storms one backbencher. “It’s not business as usual, so just go with what the teachers said they’d get, for Christ’s sake.”

Not all Tory MPs agree that the big mistake was failing to accept teachers’ predicted grades for their students. Some are more annoyed that No 10 failed to do any real preparation for last week’s announcement. One recently elected MP complains: “No one currently seems to know that 79% of students don’t get their predicted grades normally, and if all the universities had to take all the students, the university system would collapse. It’s done on the basis that 79% of people don’t get their predicted grades. Several of us warned No 10 about this. It was as clear as day that there would be an issue, given what happened in Scotland, yet they fucked around.”

